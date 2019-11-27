Lula Bell Rogers, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula Bell Poling Rogers, 83, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, peacefully at her home.

She was born August 15, 1936, in Grafton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Poling and Cecilia Ashby.

Lula became a soldier with the Salvation Army in 1950 and spent many years volunteering in various capacities and was a member of the Women’s Home League since the age of 18. Her interests include reading, playing bingo and going to casino’s, but most of all she enjoyed trips to West Virginia to spend time with her family and special friend John Long.

Survivors include her son, William F. (Brenda Hines) Kirk of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Margaret A. Croyts of Newton Falls, Ohio, with whom she made her home, Janet L. Lawson of Warren, Ohio, Sandra K. Moody of Pennsylvania and Patricia A. (James) Thompson of Warren, Ohio. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roy (Janette) Poling of Grafton, West Virginia and Fred (Barbara) Poling of Grafton, West Virginia; and two sisters, Patty Poling of Grafton, West Virginia and Darlene Jenkins of Grafton, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Gladys Martin, Genevieve Synder, Lona Frey, Loretta Myers and Linda Poling; three brothers, Bill Poling, Lester Poling and Lee Poling along with a grandson, Brent Matthew Kirk.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Capt. Chris Williams will be officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Salvation Army, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.