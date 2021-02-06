Luke Hazlett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke James (Leadfoot) Hazlett had the pedal to the metal to heaven on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He died at home with his family by his side.
Born in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania (home of the groundhog) on Septemeber 16, 1936 to Walter and Thelma (Millirion) Hazlett.
He married Emilie Jane Whitesell in Punxsutawney on August 2, 1958.
Luke served four years in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa Japan.
He worked for Taylor Winfield for 33 years and Chrysler in Twinsburg for ten years.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Jane; his son, Mark; his daughter, Julie (John) Sweitzer; brother, Robert Hazlett; three grandkids, Rachal, Sarah and Justin and three great-grandkids, Miles, Marin and Everett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bill and his grandson, Jordan.
Special thanks to Jenny for taking care of Dad and Mom for the past year.
There will be no services at this time.
The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home will be handling the cremation.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.carlwhall.com.
