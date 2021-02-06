Luke Hazlett, Warren, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Carol Speerstra-Gernentz, 78, of Braceville, was surrounded by her loving family as she went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Born with the “Gift of the Gab” on January 27, 1943 to Zoa (Longberry) and Nicholas Speerstra, Carol was a chatterbox and fighter from the beginning. She would be the first to boast about life growing up on the dairy farm, and how she didn’t let any of her ailments stop her from learning life’s lessons. And she most certainly would have told you that she was as strong as she was because of her Friesland Dutch heritage.

Carol was a 1961 graduate of Braceville High school and continued to be a staple in the Viking community for years to come as she raised her four daughters.

Nothing made her happier than her four girls. Known as “Mama” to many, at times it was as if she had 20 children with all of the neighborhood kids and friends around. She had an open door at all times, would have fresh pancakes on the table in minutes and would send you on the way with the best cookies you have ever tasted. But not before wrapping you in the kind of hug that lasted too long in the good way.

An accomplished piano player and teacher, she blessed those around her with her beautiful voice at church, sporting events, weddings and anywhere you could find her. She was proudly known as the singing school bus driver for 26 years. Christmas Eve was truly magical at her house as everyone would gather around her piano, eating her famous Santa cookies and singing carols and hymns late into the night.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Zoa and Nicholas and we know she is rejoicing at being reunited with them. She is survived by a brother, Donald (Sharon) Speerstra, Sr. and her four daughters, Debi (George) Gordon, Marci (Richie) Gierlach, Dawnell Gernentz and Melissa (Bob) McLewis.

Out of all of her accomplishments, she would tell you that her pride and joy was being a Grandma to Amanda (Dave) Mickel, Richard (Jenny) Gierlach, Ashton (Steve) Powell, Lia (Courtney) Ritzler, Mallory (Pete) Howard, Dustin McLewis, Owen McLewis and Alexis (Drew Mendik) McLewis. She loved nothing more than having her grandkids grow up so close to her and being the place they “ran away” to, the place they came to pick blackberries and build treehouses. The place where there always seemed to be a new litter of kittens, the pancakes were plentiful and even though there might not have been enough beds for a sleepover, you could always sleep in the bathtub. She never missed a school play, dance recital, graduation, birthday party, or impromptu get together or sporting event. And for three decades she carried her folding chair proudly around the baseball and soccer fields of Trumbull County so she could have the best seat in the house.

Throughout the more recent years, she lived for becoming a Greatma (great grandma) to Avery, Tyson, Ethan, Molly, Lincoln, Preston and Collins.

In her words left in a letter in her bible “Just remember all my darlings, I love you so very true. Just remember all I taught you and I’ll always be here with you. I hurt no more, I can run and play. Mom and Dad are with me and what a joy to see. A reunion like you’ve never seen, for that’s eternity”.