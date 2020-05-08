Luella E. Hawk, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luella E. Hawk, 97, of Warren, Ohio passed away May 6, 2020 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born June 6, 1922 in Brockton, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Charles and Jenny (Crowfoot) Nashand.

Luella worked as a Secretary in the employment industry.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Luella was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hawk of Geneva, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold and sons, Kingsley Briggs and Chuck Hawk.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Windsor House at Champion for their compassion and care.