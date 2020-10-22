Lucille D. “Lucy” Kowalczyk, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille D. “Lucy” Kowalczyk, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed way at home on October 20, 2020.

She was born December 13, 1933 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Antonio DiCenso and the late Rosaria Yomanico DiCenso.

Lucy graduated from Warren Harding High and was employed at Packard Electric for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Lucy was a fantastic cook and known for her baked goods.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol (Dan) Welsko of Warren, Ohio, her son, Theodore “Ted” Kowalczyk, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and a grandson, Bridger Adam Kowalczyk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Theodore “Ted” Kowalczyk Sr., a granddaughter, Lucia Welsko, three brothers, Tony DiCenso Jr., Fred DiCenso and Frank DiCenso, as well as two sisters Elvira Massaci and Gloria Massaci.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St.Mary’s Catholic Church.

Per her wishes there will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Newton Falls, Ohio.

A special thanks to Dr. David Fredericka and Dr. Gary Gibson for the care and guidance they gave to Lucy.

The family requests that material contributions be made to, MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH, 44505, in her memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

