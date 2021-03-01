Louwean Elsie Sprague, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louwean E. Sprague, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty.

She was born January 11, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Omel (Madaugh) Shafer.

On October 18, 1952 she married John F. Sprague and the spent 52 years together until his passing on March 8, 2005.



Louwean graduated Lakeview High School class of 1949. She went on to graduate as a registered nurse from the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and went on to work as a registered nurse there for 31 years.





Louwean collected teddy bears and antiques but most of all she loved being with her grandsons.



Left to cherish her memory is her son, Timothy C. (Lorie) Sprague of Cortland, Ohio and two grandsons, Justin and Jared Sprague.

Louwean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John F. Sprague and a daughter, Debbie Jenyk.



There will be no public services at this time, Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Louwean will be laid to rest next to her husband at Bazetta Township Hillside Cemetery.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Louwean Elsie Sprague, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.