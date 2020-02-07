Louise Moody Lauth, Kinsman,Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Moody Lauth, 91, of Kinsman, Ohio went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 14, 1928 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late William Albert and Eva (Rodgers) Butcher. On October 16, 1972, Louise married Charles F. Lauth and they spent the last 47 happy years together.

Louise worked in Qualtiy Control and also as a forklift operator at Delphi Packard Electric for 25 years, retiring in 1983.



Louise was a member of General Assembly Church of God in Newton Falls and also Leavittsburg Church of God.

She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, gardening and growing flowers, traveling, going to casino’s, camping, but most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie F. Lauth of Kinsman, Ohio, son, Terry Eldon Moody of Goose Creek, South Carolina, daughters, Sharon Darlene Daisley of Newton Falls, Ohio and Jackqueline Lou Moody of Bushnell, Florida, sister, Alliedine T. Myers of West Virginia, grandchildren, Michael (Janiece), Mark (Katie), Marty Jo and Jeri Lynn.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Melvin Moody and siblings, John C. Butcher, Alice E. Barker, Thomas V. Butcher, Margaret F. Butcher, Leroy Chipps and William Waitman Butcher, as well as her parents.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Dr. B. Glen Rader will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on February 10, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 7, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.