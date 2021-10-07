Louis W. Vernon, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis W. Vernon, 82, of Champion, died Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at the Windsor House Nursing Center in Champion.

He was born August 29, 1939 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John W. and Mary Alice (Metz) Vernon.

Louis was a 1957 graduate of Chester High School in Pennsylvania and he worked as a supervisor for General Motors in Lordstown for 35 years, prior to retiring in 1997.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1963.

He married the former Marie Virginia Gurnick on April 18, 1959. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death November 23, 2013.

Louis enjoyed playing cards and going to the casinos. He was also an avid reader and he loved spending time at the beach, having lived in Myrtle Beach for 20 years.

He is survived by six daughters; Deborah (John) Remias, of Austintown, Denise (Michael) Borlin, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Donna Lou Felicetty-Borton, of Niles, Dorene Rush, of Croydon, Pennsylvania, Sherene Vernon, of Champion, and Michelle (Lion Man) Dodge, of Mecca. He also leaves behind a brother, John Vernon, of Austin, Pennsylvania; a sister, Nancy Fotch, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Louis will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to Toys For Tots, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.