Louis T. Sharpe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis T. Sharpe, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 5, 1939 in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, a son of the late Jasper Sharpe and the late Georgia Akens.

He was employed at Water and Sewer in the City of Cleveland.

Louis was part of the Emmaus Worldwide Ministry.

He enjoyed fishing, jazz music, cooking, playing pool and spending time with his grandchildren. He also had a love for dogs.

Loving memories of Louis will live on with his children, Leisa Rogers of Suwanee, Georgia, Rhonda (Milton) Raglin of Suwanee, Georgia, Mary Georgia (Tony) Garrett, Maurice Sharpe of Lithonia, Georgia, Patricia (Alphonzo) Jones of Cleveland, Ohio, Jessica Sharpe of Warren, Ohio, Linda Sharpe-Taylor of Saint Louis, Missouri, Dale (Jeffrey) Jenkins of Arlington, Texas, Jeremy Sharpe of Winter Springs, Florida and Kelly Sharpe of Lawrence, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Lucinda Sharpe; his loving dog, Mr. Peanut; 29 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Louis Sharpe, Jr.; daughter, Terri Lynn Sharpe; sister, Dianne Smith; brother, Jasper Sharpe

At this time, there will be no visitation or service. Mr. Sharpe will be cremated.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service is honored to assist with these arrangements.