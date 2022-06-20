WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis J. Lamosek, 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born June 23, 1925 in Whitney, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank Lamosek and the late Sophia Rock Lamosek.

Louis was raised by his mother and eventually a stepfather, Frank Milavec after his father was killed in a mining accident when he was an infant. He grew up during the depression in Euclid, Ohio.

He was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Force in August of 1943. He served as a radio operator mechanic, eventually receiving the rank of corporal. He received several medals and citations, including, AAF Air Crew Member Badge, Air Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged in January of 1946.

After transitioning back to civilian life he started working for National City Bank in Cleveland, Ohio where he met Dorothy Lennon. On September 28, 1957 they married and spent 39 years together until her passing in 1996. After working for National City Bank, Louis continued working as operations manager in the brokerage firms Paine Webber and Dean Witter.

He was a proud family man and loved cooking for holiday gatherings. He loved polka dancing and playing his accordion.

Lou, Sr. carried many titles: husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, grandpa and Papa Lou. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his four sons, Louis (Cheryl) Lamosek, Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio, Russell (Renee) Lamosek of Hunting Valley, Ohio, Paul (Anna) Lamosek of Cortland, Ohio and Daniel (Irene) Lamosek, Sr. of West Farmington, Ohio; grandchildren, Ray Mearns, Jeffrey, Louis and Shawn, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Joseph, Christopher, Mitchell, Ashly and Daniel, Jr. Lamosek and Kaila Walker, as well as his great-grandchildren, Paisley, Maya, Lawson, Holden, Anthony, Brice, Noah and Lily.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Dorothy Lamosek, as well as four siblings, Frank and Joseph Lamosek, Josephia Lamosek and Tillie Pugel.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio on Saturday, June 25, at 11:30 a.m. where Fr. Kish and Fr. McCarthy, will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church.

Louis will be laid to rest privately with his wife at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

