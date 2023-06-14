WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorie Ann Kernal, 66 of Warren left her earthly home on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley with her family by her side.



Lorie was born on September 5, 1956 in Ashtabula, Ohio a daughter of the late James R. Shorts, Barbara Maloney Rector and her stepfather, Julian Rector.

Lorie loved spending time with her grandchildren and her three little dogs. She enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, painting, knitting and going to church.

She served in the Army when she was younger and volunteered with the Salvation Army throughout her life.

She was a member of the Morgandale Church of the Nazarene in Warren.



She is survived by her partner, Kenneth Rose, Sr. of Newton Falls; sons, Kenneth (Susan) Rose, Jr. of Chapmanville, West Virginia, William Lamarr of Elkins, West Virginia and Jonathan (Brianna Coy) Romine of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Amy (Matthew) Moore of Cleveland, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and a host of friends and family.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert Stephen Lamarr and two brothers, Kevin and Paul Shorts.

There will be a memorial for Lorie in the future at Morgandale Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

