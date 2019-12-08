Lori “Lala” Lynn Spain, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori “Lala” Lynn Spain, 48, from Niles, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2019 on vacation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lori was born in Warren, Ohio on February 18, 1971. The daughter of the late Robert Spain and Linda (Miranda) Spain.

She was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, class of 1989. There she received her certification as an LPN.

Following graduation, Lori was able to fulfill her love of nursing and helping others by working for several local doctors.

Nothing was more important to Lori than her family and friends. Lori lived life to it’s fullest every day. She always had the best attitude and had a wonderful outlook on life. She was the life of the party and her smile could light up a room. She was an inspiration to everyone that knew her. She was also a friend to everyone. She had a heart of gold and would drop everything to help anyone in need. Lori was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye’s Fan. We were blessed to have her in our lives, and the world was a better place with her in it. She lived her best life until God called her home.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Ashley L. Spain of Niles, Ohio; stepson, Justin (Stephanie) Clark of Warren, Ohio; mother, Linda (Miranda) Spain of Niles, Ohio; brother, James E. “Jimmy” Spain of Warren, Ohio; sister, Mrs. Chris “Sandy” Ensign of Lordstown, Ohio; grandchildren; Angelina Spain and Dominick Paridon; her daughter, Ashley, is also expecting a little girl; stepgranddaughter, Leah Clark; her cousin, Pam Keith who was like a sister to her; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Spain.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., where Reverend Curtis Miller will officiate.

The family requests that material contributions be made to on Lori’s behalf to The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles-Cortland Road North East #5 in Warren, OH 44484.