WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Ann Hughes, 58, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 25, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Roy E. and Shirley Ann (Fleshman) Martin.

On September 11, 1995, she married Stephen D. Hughes.

Lori was a graduate of Champion High School, Class of 1982.

She worked most recently in production at Kraftmaid, but previously worked for Sparkle Market, Richie’s Place and Arby’s.

She loved animals, gardening and decorating her home. Lori was an artist who enjoyed drawing, sketching and sewing.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 27 years, Stephen D. Hughes of Warren, Ohio; parents, Roy and Shirley Martin of Champion, Ohio; sister, Teresa (Dennis) Baker of Bristol, Ohio; brother, Michael (Laura) Martin of Bristol, Ohio, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Paul and Joyce Hughes; a nephew, Dennis Baker and her cats, Smitters I and Smitters II.

She will be laid to rest privately at Champion Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

Please make memorial contributions to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, or Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406, in Lori’s memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.