Lori Ann Gerlach, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Ann Gerlach, 56, of Girard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 24, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Roger St. Julian, Sr. and Ramona Peace Lees.

Lori graduated from Champion High School Class of 1981, and went on to graduate from Raphael’s School of Beauty.

She operated her own salon Lori’s Haircare in East Palestine for a few years.

Lori was the type of person who brightened a room just by her presence. She had a giving heart and would go out of her way to help anyone. She loved growing her tomato plants and flowers but most of all she adored her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jennifer (Rodney) Beach of Boardman, Ohio; mother, Ramona (Alan) Lees; sister, Debbie North; brothers, Roger St. Julian, Jr. and Mark St. Julian and her beloved grandchildren, Haley and Bryce.

She was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Gerlach, and her father.

A private service will be held.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.