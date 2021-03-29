Loree R. Doan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loree R. Ondriezek Doan, 60, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at her home.

She was born October 14, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas M Ondriezek and Dorothy (McGrath) Ondriezek.

On September 26 2015, she married Joseph A. Doan and they have spent the last five years happily together.



Loree was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve class of 1978 and was employed as a housekeeper for Simco Management for about four years.



Loree was a member and past president of the Warren Browns Backers Club and a longtime season ticket holder. She enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers and being near the water.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Joseph A. Doan of Warren, Ohio; children, Mike Morrell, Billy Cochran, Hope Kwiecinski, Kayla McElwain, Chris Doan and Steven Doan; sister, Connie Dundon; brother, Dave Ondriezek; sister, Shelly Jones; sister, Beth Dockham; several beloved grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas F Ondriezek; sister, Darlene Harkelrode and brother, Lester Ondriezek.

Loree will be missed dearly by many.



Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Southington Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

