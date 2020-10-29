Lonnie J. Weber, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lonnie J. Weber, 75, of Braceville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 5, 1944, in Lodi, Ohio, a son of the late William Weber, Jr. and Ruth (Gift) Weber.

On September 12, 1964, he married the love of his life Melva and they have shared the last 55 years of marriage.

Lonnie was a volunteer firefighter and policeman for Braceville Township and was retired from Ajax of Warren.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Lonnie was an outdoors man. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Melva, Lonnie is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Paul) Freer of Braceville, Ohio, Shelene (Chris) Clover of Tennessee and Renee’ (Scott) White of Newton Falls, Ohio; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

