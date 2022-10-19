CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Langley McKnight, 89 Years, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Clearview Lantern Suites.

She was born June 9, 1933, in West Farmington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Langley and the late Elsie (Belden) Langley, the oldest of eight children.

Lois was a graduate of West Farmington High School.

Following graduation she joined the United States Air Force.

In December 1954, she started working at Packard Electric and retired after 34 years of service. After retiring from Packard Electric, she moved to Florida and worked several jobs with the last one being at Legoland.

In 1963, she married the love of her life, Norman L. McKnight.

She is survived by her son, Brian McKnight of Forest Ranch, California; brother, Dan (Sherry) Langley of Montrose, Colorado; sister, Mary (Goldie) Long of Cantonment, Florida; and six grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis McKnight; and sisters, Donna Maye Hites, Doris, Ethel Dines, Darla Cleer and Kathleen Mansfield.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

“I have no regrets, life is what you make it.” To all my family and friends, when you think of me smile and say “She lived her life as she chose.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

