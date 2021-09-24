Lois Jean Clark, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Clark, 92, of Warren, OH passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021.

She was born January 8, 1929, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Keith K. and Mary Mae (Davis) Shore.

On July 3, 1947, she married Clyde G. Clark. He preceded her in death.

She was a 1946 graduate of Howland High School and was a homemaker.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Linda Jean Pritchard of Warren, Ohio; son, George Clark of Warren, Ohio; granddaughter, Ami-jo (Scott) Brown; grandsons, Chad (Jodi) Clark and Jason Clark; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and her nurses that cared for her, Cheryl Douglas and Carol Davis.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Clyde G. Clark III and Thomas Clark; and sisters, Betty Jo Reynolds and Margaret Baker.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

