Lois J. Meilander, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois J. Meilander, 88, of Warren, died late Saturday evening, December 4, 2021, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

She was born May 26, 1933 in Freedom, Ohio, the daughter of Emil R. and Agnes (Ineman) Sokolik.

Lois was a 1951 graduate of Newbury High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Charles E. Meilander on November 27, 1954. They shared 67 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Lois enjoyed cooking and baking, her dogs and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her greatest joy was being around her family and spending quality time with those she loved. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, Lois is survived by four children; Michael J. Meilander, of Kent, Kim M. (Ernie) Woodford, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Patricia A. (Jeff) Cibella, of Southington and Joel M. (Lisa) Meilander, of Mckeesport, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind two brothers; Alan R. (Judy) Sokolik, of Missouri and Ronald G. (Cindy) Sokolik, of Manteca, California and three grandsons; Jonathan, Gregory, and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Lenny Towle officiating.

Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Lois’ memory to the Faith Baptist Church, 1401 Shaw Ave., Niles, OH 44446.