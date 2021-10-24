Lois Emma Brookes, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Emma Brookes, 89, of Niles, Ohio passed on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 22, 1932 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Albert Beaumont and the late Flora (Lane) Beaumont.

Lois worked as a cook at AVI for about 20 years. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making crafts.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mindie Dershaw of Bristolville, Ohio and Melanie Beckinger of Warren, Ohio, as well as her granddaughters, Kaitlin and Melissa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, with arrangements being cared for by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.