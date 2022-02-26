WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois E. Burke, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born July 19, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred I. and Vida (Reese) Evans.

Lois was employed as a transportation coordinator at Champion School System for 30 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Paul) Burke-Kudary of Warren, Ohio; two grandchildren Travis (Barbara) Hewitt and Jessica Burke and three great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Evan and Aaron.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Acy Burke; daughter, Sharon Burke; and one brother.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.