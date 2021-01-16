Lois C. Yovich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois C. Yovich, age 94, of Warren, OH passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Lois was born January 7, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late John and Helen Shebestok.



The family moved to Lockwood, Ohio and she graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1945 and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Lois worked at Ohio Bell Trumbull Lamp and 10 years at Packard Electric, leaving to raise a family.

She married Matthew J. Yovich in 1952 and they celebrated over 57 years of marriage until his death in 2009.

Lois was famous for her cooking and baking skills and could prepare and serve a hot ten course meal to a room full of people with seemingly little effort. She was also known for her generosity and compassion towards people and animals alike. She enjoyed working around the house, sewing, gardening, reading and playing Bingo.

Lois and Matthew were founding members of Blessed Sacrament Church.



Lois leaves behind her daughter, Kathleen D. Yovich, with whom she made her home; sons, Matthew S. (Nola) Yovich and Edward J. Yovich; stepgrandson, Benjamin (Emily) Pittman; stepgrandchildren, Lily and Anna; nieces and nephews, many Cleveland relatives and a lasting bond with Johanna Markiewicz and Lydia Lamcha.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Matthew J. Yovich; her parents and her sister, Connie.



Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences can be left to the family at www.carlwhall.com.



The family would like to thank her caregivers, Marilyn, Anna, Betty and Katrina from Hospice of the valley and Alex with Direction Home of Eastern Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 17, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.