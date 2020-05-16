Lois A. Davis, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois A. Davis, 83, of Champion passed away early Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 25, 1937 in Champion, a daughter of the late Walter and Hilda (Kerr) Jessup.

Lois attended Champion High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

On June 15, 1957 Lois married Wilbur O. Davis. They shared almost 49 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2006.

Lois attended the Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

She enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo.

She was also a member of the Champion Lion’s Club and was active with Relay for Life and other various charities and causes.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela J. (Carmen) Cutlip, of Champion; brother, Walter (Shirley) Jessup, of Masury; a sister, Alice Hale, of Ballinger, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by six siblings, Joseph, Mary Ann, Phyllis, Ellen, Hilda and Carol.

Due to the current public health situation, funeral services will be private.

Lois will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Kerr Cemetery, Weathersfield Township.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the nurses from the third and sixth floors at St. Joseph’s for all of the kindness and compassion they showed Lois and her family.

Arrangements for Mrs. Davis are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.