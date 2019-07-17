Lloyd Gibbs, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Gibbs, 41, of Orwell, Ohio passed away at University Hospital of Cleveland on Thursday, July 11.

He was born November 10, 1977 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd L. Gibbs and the late Betty Bailey.

He married the love of his life, Julie Bowen, on June 20, 2009.

He graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School and obtained his associate degree from Kent State.

Lloyd was employed as a lineman for Ohio Edison. He was also known for the 26 years he climbed trees as an arborist.

Lloyd was an outdoors man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tree climbing. Lloyd loved riding his Harley and horseback riding. He was a farmer at heart and was always willing to share his knowledge to help others.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Gibbs; sons, Cody (Terri) Bowen, Dylan Hanek, Qort Gibbs and Mikey Bowen all of Orwell, Ohio; daughters, Ashley (Bryan) Bowen, Harmony Gibbs and Hope Gibbs, also of Orwell, Ohio; father, Lloyd L. Gibbs; sisters, Dianna (David) Kieltsch, Dorene Martof, Angela Silver and Dawn Higinbotham; grandson, Brantley; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandparents and sister, Dedra Pilson.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Mike Cole will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and again one hour prior to the service on Sunday, July 21 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.