WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Daniel Revis, 93, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, February 27, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Lloyd was born the third son of the late L.D. and Blanche (Unger) Revis in Bristolville, Ohio on August 23, 1929.

In 1951, he married Lois Horton with whom he shared 51 years of marriage and raised six children. His family was the most important thing to him and was always full of ideas for having fun together. He was kind to animals but had a lifelong love of dogs, especially his beloved Border Collies.

Lloyd was an avid reader and could often be found at the public library. In recent years, he contributed several articles to the newspaper on topics of historical interest in the Mahoning Valley.

After the death of this wife, he was blessed to meet and marry Darlene Smith, with whom he shared the last 11 years.

He is survived by five children, David (Florence) of Champion, Ohio, Elaine of Chesterland, Ohio, Timothy of Southington, Ohio, John (Jackie) of Warren, Ohio and Mark (Sonya) of Warren, Ohio, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Revis; son, Robert and brothers, Robert and Ralph.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and a private memorial service will be held for friends and family.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.