BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Carl Lew, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by family and friends.

He was born January 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and the late Lois (Gause) Lew.

On February 6, 1981, he married the former Regina Austin. She preceded him in death.

He retired as a cement truck driver at Trumbull Cement.

Lloyd enjoyed cheering on the Steelers and spending time with his kids and grandkids, participated in demolition derby’s and loved his family and friends the most.

Lloyd is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Keith) Elliott of Bristolville, Ohio, Billie Russell and Heather (Jim) Morgan of Warren, Ohio; and son, Matthew (Jessica) Lew of Warren, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Loretta, Cleo, Myron, Nancy, Carol, Roger, Sandra, Dwight, Cheryl, Dorothy, Phyllis and Suzanne.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Franklin Henderson; brother, Kenneth Lew; and sister, Martha Mansfield.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.