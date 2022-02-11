LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd “Bud” A. Henderson, Sr., 74, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born October 14, 1947, in Hundred, West Virginia, the son of the late Thurman R. Henderson and Delphine E. (Wright) Henderson.

Bud retired from General Electric after 37 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. Bud received the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Bud enjoyed putting puzzles together, watching the hummingbirds and loved his dog, Dusty but above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bud is survived by his children, Sandra Rounds of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Lloyd “Buddy” (Brenda) Henderson, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Larry (Tara) Henderson of Austintown, Ohio; mother, Delphine E. (Wright) Henderson; siblings, Richard Henderson of Weathersfield, Ohio, Cheryl (Lynn) Holzheimer of Golden Valley, Arizona, Mary Henderson Deverick of Williamsburg, Virginia, Tris (Sandy) Henderson of Warren, Ohio, Elizabeth “Libby” (Kurt) Orton of Northeast, Pennsylvania, Tonya Freeman-Henderson of Niles, Ohio and Shawn (Pam) Henderson of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two stepgrandsons and one stepgranddaughter.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ellis and brothers, Howard “Bill” and Dana Henderson.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Howard Darr will officiate and Military Honors will be observed.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family encourages friends attending calling hours and service to wear their Cleveland Browns apparel.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Modern Warriors Live, PO Box 5683, Cleveland, OH 44101, in his memory.

