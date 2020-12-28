Livia C. Pipenur, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Livia C. Pipenur, 98, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born June 23, 1922, in Clinton, Indiana, a daughter of John and Victoria (Joanta) Popp.

She was a member of Believers Church.

Livia graduated magna cum laude from Warren G. Harding high school. She also attended Youngstown State University and Kent State University, where she received her master’s degree.

Livia was employed as the director of practical nurses for Warren City Schools. She was a part of Ohio Nursing Association, American Nursing Association, National Education Association and the Ohio Educational Association.

She enjoyed traveling, knitting and reading.

Livia is survived by her daughter, Glynis Pipenur of Niles, Ohio; sons, Arthur G. (Janet) Pipenur of Newton Fallls, Ohio and Jeffrey J (Barb) Pipenur of Tipp City, Ohio; sister, Eugenia M Craig of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

