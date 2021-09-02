Lionel “Jeffery” Wynn, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lionel “Jeffery” Wynn, 39, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 25, 1982, in Warren, Ohio, the son of George H. Wynn III and Carrie L. (Mott) McCormick.

Jeffery was a culinary arts graduate from the Trumbull Career and Technical Center.

He was employed as a press operator with Packer Hannifin for four years.

Jeffery loved cooking and spending time with his son. He was a caring person and would help anyone.

Jeffery’s memory will be carried on by his sons, Parker Gnomes of North Carolina and Karter Wynn of Warren, Ohio; father, George H. Wynn III; mother, Carrie L. McCormick; brother, Paul (Angel) Wynn of Niles, Ohio; maternal grandfather, Lionel E. Lesh and aunts and uncles, Doraine (David) Rosenberger of Kinsman, Ohio, Lionel “Kevin” (Heather) Lesh of Warren, Ohio, Lois Wynn, Elena Young, April Smith, Nikki Jones and Harry Wynn.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Louise Lesh, who passed away on August 29, 2021 and paternal grandmother and grandfather, Carol J. and George H. Wynn, Jr.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Lionel Jeffery Wynn, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.