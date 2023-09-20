VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lionel Eldred Lesh, 80, of Vienna, Ohio passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 7, 1942, in Dempseytown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Paul and Margaret (Pritchard) Lesh.

Lionel was a gas station owner, worked for Shafer Equipment, and in sanitary services at Hillside Hospital, where he retired.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from February 10, 1961, through December 20, 1963.

He was a member of Fowler Community Church. Lionel was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed listening to country music, John Wayne, and reading his Bible. Above all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Lionel is survived by his daughters, Doraine (David) Rosenberger of Kinsman, Ohio and Carrie McCormick of Vienna, Ohio; son, Lionel “Kevin” Lesh of Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren, Paul Wynn, Jennifer (Louis) Buchmann, Jessica (Brandon) Oliver, Kristin (Nathan) Sellers, Sonya Lesh, and Bryce Lesh; siblings, Sharon (Richard) Matkovich of Hubbard, Ohio, Ed (Gayle) Lesh of Fowler, Ohio, and Virginia (David) Pykare of Mecca, Ohio; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise Lesh; grandson, Lionel Jeffery Wynn and siblings, Frederick Lesh, Wilma Mohney, Wade Lesh, Esther Tsalonis, Beverly Betts, Larry Lesh, Jimmy Lesh, Faith Lesh, and Hope Lesh.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Fowler Community Church with a meal to follow.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Fowler Community Church.

Lionel and Barbara will be laid to rest at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.