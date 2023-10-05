WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linsey Marie Bosley, 38 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 21, 1985, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of William Bosley and the late Rosemary (Williams) Bosley.

Linsey is survived by her father, William Bosley of Warren, Ohio; children, Taylor, Madison and Gianna; companion, James Chambers; sisters, Christina Bosley and Andrea Hunt-Ashelman; brothers, Jason Breese and Phillip (Jon) Hunt and good friend, Jennifer Halstead.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Bosley.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

