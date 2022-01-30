CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Suzanne (Galbincea) Finlaw, 70, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family after suffering a brain aneurysm.

She was born July 4, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Captain Dan Galbincea, Jr. and the late Helen (Kachenko) Galbincea.

Linda attended Maplewood High School where she made many lifelong friendships.

She worked at the family business, Causeway Sporting Goods, which she took over from her father in 1985, and recently sold when she retired in 2017. Everyone that came into the bait shop was treated like a friend, be it a customer or employee. Many people would come into the shop to just visit Linda.

After retiring she greatly enjoyed babysitting her extended family members, especially her great-nephew, Wyatt.

Linda was a member of Cortland Moose Lodge 1012 and was chosen to be a past Grand Marshall of the Mecca Community Day Parade.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Timothy R. (Susan) Finlaw, of Albany, Georgia and James D. Finlaw; sisters, Janice Thomas, Dianne Trevena and Cathy (Larry) Brunstetter all of Mecca, Ohio; brother, Danny (Cindy) Galbincea III of Mecca, Ohio; many nieces; nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as three nephews, Tommy L. Thomas, Justin and Jeffrey Stevens.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jason Allen will officiate.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio. Mask are recommended but not required.

The family requests that material contributions be made to The Mecca Volunteer Fire Department, 6333 State Route 46, Cortland, OH, 44410, or to the Cortland Moose Lodge, 6400 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410, in her memory.