WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Susan Nastal Reed, 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 24, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Alice (D’Amico) Nastal.

On May 7, 1976 she married Lonnie D. Reed and they have spent the last 47 years together.

Linda was a graduate of Howland High School class of 1969, she also attended Kent State University.

She worked as a Harness Cutter at General Motors Delphi Packard retiring after 30 years.

Linda was an avid reader and loved animals, especially cats, and also auto racing and baseball.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Lonnie David Reed of Warren, Ohio, daughter, Rebecca L. (Chris) Padovan, of Warren, sons, Frank J. Reed of Warren, Ohio, and Joe D. (Leea Coryea) Reed of Fowler, Ohio, as well as her grandchildren, Lindsay (Cole) Newton, Brendan Padovan and Kaitlyn Padovan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services were held. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements for cremation.

