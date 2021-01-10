Linda Reihard, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Reihard, 65, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, with her family at her bedside after a battle with Pneumonia.

She was born April 29, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert, Sr.and Gloria (Thompson) Harclerode.



She was the owner and operator of Linda’s Hair Care for 42 years in Warren, Ohio.

She graduated from Labrae High School in 1973.



Linda enjoyed cooking, crafts, sewing, making stained glass pictures, playing the lottery and the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” She loved her family dearly and cherished spending time with them.



She will be deeply missed by her husband of 46 years, the love of her life, James Reihard of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Regina (Spencer) Latimer of West Park, Ohio; son, Michael Reihard of Cleveland, Ohio; granddaughter, Lourdes; brother, Robert (Ellen) Harclerode of Florida; sister, Kris (Jay) Johnson of Columbus, Ohio and a brother, Tom (Melissa) Harclerode of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Harclerode.

Friends may call from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on January 13, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the funeral home, where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park.



Due to the current health crisis, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

