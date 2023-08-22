CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Carpenter, 75 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at her home.

She was born January 7, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cecil Eugene and the late Mary Jane (Nelson) Roberts.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of Howland High School.

After graduating, she enlisted in the United States Air Force having served from June 8, 1967, until June 7, 1971.

Linda worked at Packard Electric briefly but retired from Kmart after over 25 years.

Linda was a member of Cortland Church of The Nazarene, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and volunteered her time.

She enjoyed her luncheons with her high school friends. Linda helped the elderly and handicap. Linda loved her family and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her husband, David L. Carpenter of Cortland, Ohio; son, Patrick (Erica) Carpenter of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Mary (Vince) Roberts of Perrysburg, Ohio; brother, Cecil (Kerry) Roberts, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio and grandchildren, Kyle, Connor and Joshua.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Roberts.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 -3:00 p.m., prior to services.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, in her memory.