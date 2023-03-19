CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lou Kimbel, 72, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born February 11, 1951, in Honey Hollow, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Edward Henry Wissinger and the late Lula Pearl (Robinson) Wissinger.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of Mathews High School.

She was employed as a concierge with Youngstown and Cleveland Hopkins Airport for 30 years.

She loved spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. Linda enjoyed vacationing all over the United States, especially the beach and liked cooking, except when she was on vacation. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed riding with Terry on the Harley.

She is survived by her husband, Terry J. Kimbel of Cortland, Ohio, whom she married February 3, 2001; sons, Michael E. (Ann) Haynie of Payson, Arizona, Ryan (Makiko) Haynie of Okinawa, Eric T. (Nikki) Kimbel of Columbus, Ohio and Tyler M. Kimbel of Pennsylvania; sisters, Donna (Brian) Sweeney of Washington, Patricia (Jim) Buzzard of Pennsylvania and Diane (Ward) Rooper of Orwell, Ohio; grandchildren, Ciara J. Platt of Mesa, Arizona, Kaytlyn L. Haynie of Okinawa, Zeplyn P. Kimbel of Colorado and Jetson R. Kimbel of Colorado and great-grandchild, Wulf Hawkins of Mesa, Arizona.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward “Snooky” Wissinger.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Fowler Community Church.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Fowler Community Church.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.