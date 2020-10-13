Linda Lou Daugherty, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lou Daugherty, 80, of Cortland, died late Monday morning, October 12, 2020, at the Cortland Health Care Center.

She was born September 24, 1940, in Clemtown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Emmett and Evalene (Blake) Haddix.

Linda married Ronald A. Daugherty on August 6, 1973. They shared 47 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

She owned and operated the Warren Answering Service for 20 years.

She loved cooking and fishing but most of all she cherished spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Besides her husband, Linda is survived by her three children, Kevin McGeehan of Bazetta, Rebecca (Doug) Smith of Delmar, Delaware and Brian (Lauren) Daugherty of Warren. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Theran, Nathan, Seth and Megan; a sister, Patricia (Buzz) Matheson of Bazetta Township and a brother, Junior (Debbie) Haddix of Warren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Arlie C. “Pete” O’Dell and an infant son, Randy and a brother, Tommy Haddix.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 16 at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation and state mandate, those in attendance are required to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing protocols.

Interment will take place in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

