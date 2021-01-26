Linda Lena Mendenhall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lena Mendenhall, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, January 25, 2021 at Concord Care Center Meadowbrook Manor.



She was born July 23, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Nicholas Lucia and Angelina (Merlina) Lucia.



On November 6, 1978, she married Michael “Mickey” Mendenhall. They have shared the last 42 years with many wonderful memories together.



She was a 1971 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Over the years, Linda worked for the Warren Credit Bureau and Aetna Freight Lines.

Linda enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, going to casinos and loved spending time with her family.



She will be dearly missed by her husband and family. She is survived by her mother, Angelina (Merlina) Lucia of Fort Mill, South Carolina; son, Brian Mendenhall of Wadsworth, Ohio; sister, Lisa (John) Mosko of Warren, Ohio; brother, John (Barbara) Lucia of Fort Mill, South Carolina; cousin, Tammy (Rick) Emery of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Lucia.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Due to the current pandemic, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.



The family requests that any material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

