HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee Joseph, 70, of Howland, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born November 1, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer Barney and the late Helen (Glista) Faciana.

Linda graduated from Jackson Milton High School.

She worked as a bartender for many years.

She also attended St. James Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Eric C. Joseph of Goddard, Kansas, Jerry R. Joseph of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Maranda (Eugene Janovick) Joseph of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Debra (Eugene) Sexton, Frank (Elaine) Barney, Agnes Spencer and Barbara Wooley and grandchildren, Nino Vigorito, Talia Morgan, Vinci Morgan, Matt Rodewald, Donovan Joseph and Hallie Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her former husband who she stayed close with, Jerry Martin Joseph.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with the arrangements for cremation.

