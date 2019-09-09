Linda L. Pifer, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Pifer, 52, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born August 2, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Perry L. and Nancy L. (Berg) Jackson.

On June 1, 1991, she married Charles Pifer, Jr. They shared 28 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Linda worked at Walmart.

She enjoyed camping, spending time with her grandchildren and going out with her husband.

Linda’s memory will be carried on by her husband, Charles Pifer, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; sons, Charles Pifer III of Girard, Ohio and Jeremy Pifer of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Rachael Martin of New York, Stephanie Pifer of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Angelica Pifer of Dallas, Texas; brother, Larry Jackson of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Brenda Palmer of Warren, Ohio, Carol Brister of Warren, Ohio, Terrie Stephens of Warren, Ohio and Cindy Gensburg of Warren, Ohio and 12 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Jackson and granddaughter, Laniah L. Kimble.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the AMVETS, in her memory.

