NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Odom, 65, of Niles, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born May 20, 1957, in Warren, a daughter of the late Price and Virginia (Hammerick) Brady.

Linda is survived by her a daughter, Dena (Edward) Bolin; son, Donald Lewis Bisker, a niece, Twila Verbosky and one granddaughter, Dea Marie Bolin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bisker, Sr. and a sister, Beulah Mitchell.

No services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.