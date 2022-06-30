CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda K. Cool, 70, of Champion, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born December 24, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Franklin R. and Freda (Zaugg) Kuntz.

She was a 1970 graduate of Champion High School.

She retired from Delphi/Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

Linda was involved with several local animal rescue organizations, enjoyed craft shows, her dog and her family.

Linda is survived by her beloved dog, Sprinkle; daughter, Lori Clark of Champion, Ohio; and grandsons, Caden and Brandon Clark, as well as “Aunt Sandy”. She is also survived by many members of her extended family of “adopted” children, grandchildren and the many animal rescue organizations. She proudly supported through the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Koontz.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to All About the Pawz at https://www.allaboutthepawz.com/, or Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs at https://www.voicesofthetrumbullpounddogs.org, in Linda’s memory.

