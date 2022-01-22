WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Joyce (Polley) Ashelman, 71, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Her biggest joy was spending time with her husband, daughters and their families, including her grandkids.

Linda was born May 11, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Doris (Oney) Polley.

She attended Champion Local Schools and graduated from Southington High School.

On July 24, 1971, she married her partner of 50 years, James Grant Ashelman. They have two daughters, Shelley and Sarah and the four of them shared a life full of family gatherings, neighborhood picnics and many, many soccer games.

Linda dealt with health issues throughout her life, but was always a fighter, fighting through pain to be there for her family. She is admired greatly for her strength and perseverance.

Linda had a passion for serving others and graduated from Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing in 1971.

She worked as a registered nurse in the ICU and emergency room at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and later worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Linda was featured in the Who’s Who of American Nursing in 1984. She was a clinical instructor at Trumbull Memorial Hospital’s School of Nursing and loved teaching the next generation of nurses. Linda taught her daughters the importance of community service. She was proud to serve three terms on the Champion School Board and was a member of the Champion Rotary.

She had a passion for animals, especially rescue animals and enjoyed working in her flower gardens and watching the birds. She treasured her time at the beach with her entire family.

She is survived by her husband, James Grant Ashelman; daughters, Shelley (Bryan) Sprang and Sarah (Jeff) Ford; grandchildren, Ben, Kate, Sean and Claire; brother, Mark (Paulette) Polley and sister, Lois Polley.

Linda was of the Christian faith and was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks are required for those attending the service and visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County to celebrate her love of animals, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, SE Vienna, OH 44473 or awlrescueme.com.