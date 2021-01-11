Linda J. Reihard, Warren, Ohio

January 8, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Reihard passed away Friday, January 8.

Linda was born April 29, 1955.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 13, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

