Linda J. Reihard, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Reihard passed away Friday, January 8.
Linda was born April 29, 1955.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 13, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
