Linda G. Churchwell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda G. Churchwell, 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her home.



She was born December 16, 1948 in Lake City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Cristal Osborne and the late Ruby (Wampler) Matthews.



Linda was a member of the Warren Revival Center. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Linda loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Timothy) Carter of Warren, Ohio and Rebecca (Scott) Kohl of Leavittsburg, Ohio; son, Robert (Shannon) Churchwell of Pineville, Kentucky; siblings, Esther Matthews of Pineville, Kentucky, Ronnie Osborne of Clinton, Tennessee, Kenneth Osborne of Clinton, Tennessee, Paulette Howe of Mainardville, Tennessee and Julie Matheny of Missouri; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and best friend, Barb Palmer.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Churchwell; three brothers and one sister.



Per Linda’s wishes no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



The family requests that material contributions be made to American Cancer Society-Mahoning Valley, Unit 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

