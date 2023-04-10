WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Dean Uhlinger, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 7, 1943, in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Clifford and Mary Bunt.

Linda was employed as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital for years.

Growing up, she enjoyed playing hockey. She liked to crochet, cross stitch and was an animal lover. She was involved in North Mar church and enjoyed Bible quizzing and was a National Level coach.

She is survived by her sons, Scott (Erin) Uhlinger of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Brian (Jennifer) Uhlinger of Suffern, New York; and granddaughters, Kara, Victoria and Laurel Uhlinger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Uhlinger; and three sisters, Muriel Farrow, Shirley Hawkins and Kathleen Mahoney.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the Missionary Fund of the church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

