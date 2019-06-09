Linda Carol Henderson Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Carol Henderson, 75, of Southington, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 25, 1943, in Deep Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles Lester and Letha Ena (Bryner) Barnhart.

On May 11, 1963, Linda married George Ray Henderson.

She was a graduate of West Green High School Class of 1962.

Linda and George wintered in Lake Bonnet Village, Avon Park, Florida.

Linda loved reading, camping and was an avid quilter. She was part of a quilting guild here locally and also down in Florida.

While raising her family, Linda started babysitting multiple children from different families, most recently the Marsh’s. She raised these children almost like her own.

Her love for family is only surpassed by her love for Jesus Christ. She was a member of Cortland Church of Christ but also attended New Freeport, Pennsylvania Church of Christ and Sebring Parkway Church of Christ in Florida.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, George Ray Henderson of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Annette (Darrell) Woofter of Huntersville, North Carolina; sons, Charles W. (Brenda Jo) Henderson of Warren, Ohio and Benjamin Henderson of Southington, Ohio; brother, James Barnhart; seven grandchildren, Lanette, David, Sarah, Jessica, Amy, Savannah and Matt and also eight great-grandchildren, Brody, Mason, Elaina, Luke, Rosalie, Kelsey, Tessa and Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Nicholas and a sister, Joann Simms.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Minister Terry B. Siverd will officiate. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.