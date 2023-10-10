WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ann Volk, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born August 9, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Clarence Rebhan and the late Fannie B. (Barber) Rebhan.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1965. Linda studied cosmetology and had her own salon Linda’s Beauty Salon for a time. She then went on to work at Warren Fabricating and Ohio Steel for about 20 years.

Linda loved animals and being with her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Aaron J. Volk of Cortland, Ohio and grandson, John (Jaylynn Starsick) Volk of Cortland, Ohio, niece Regina Mitchell and nephew Eric Rebhan as well as several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Rebhan, aunt, Pearl Wysenski and nephew, Jeffrey A. Rebhan.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 3:00 pm until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

