Lillian May Spade, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian May Spade, 75, of Warren, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away surrounded by her loving family, early Monday evening, October 21, 2019, at her residence.

She was born February 20, 1944 in Warren, a daughter of the late Emil A. and Thelma D. (Brubaker) Maurer, Sr.

Lillian attended the Braceville, Nelson and Newcomerstown schools and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Eugene C. Spade on February 5, 1977. They shared almost 43 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Lillian enjoyed bowling and making crafts out of plastic canvas. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved.

Besides her husband, Lillian is survived by two children, Carol Gladd and Brenda (Lloyd) Henderson, both of Warren; stepchildren, Rebecca Dunavant of Toledo, Debbie (Tim) Sunderland of Ravenna, Stephanie (Charles) Snyder of New Philadelphia, Sonia Spade of Ravenna, Toni Houghton of Windham, Tobin (Julie) Spade of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Robert (Cathy) Spade of Cuyahoga Falls; a sister, Beverly Workman of Coshocton and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Cutshall and Walter Cutshall, Jr.; two brothers, Emil and Robert Maurer and a stepdaughter, Karol Oborn.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to MVI Hospice, in her memory.