WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian “Lilly” Frances Lockney, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her home.

She was born February 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence O. Barshney and the late Lillian B. (Albough) Barshney.

Lillian is survived by her son, David A. Lockney, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Bob Barshney, Carl Barshney and Lyle Barshney; sister, Dorothy Lockney and half-sister, Ellen Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.