Lillian C. Hughes, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian C. Hughes, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 96 in Champion, Ohio.

She was born March 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Sam and Elizabeth (Harker) Griffith.

On April 25, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart Jack E. Hughes, Sr. They shared 62 years of marriage until his passing February 22, 2008. Throughout their marriage they had a passion for sports and enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren play.

She enjoyed traveling and golf.

Lillian graduated from Howland High School in 1942 and retired Union Savings and Trust.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lynne (Larry) Brady of Champion, Ohio; grandson, Jesse (Jennifer) Hughes; granddaughters, J’me Brady and Kory Brady; three great-granddaughters, Abigail, Arianna and Aliyah and great-grandson, Collin. Also surviving are a sister, Arlene Griffith of Cortland, Ohio and a brother, Larry Griffith of Streetsboro, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack Hughes, Jr.; two sisters, Evelyn Bearfield and Betty Odvar, along with two brothers, Samuel and Robert Griffith.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Due to the current health crisis, masks are requested to be worn and social distancing will be observed.

Interment will be in the Pineview Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.